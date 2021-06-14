Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $70,800.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INOD stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Innodata during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innodata by 39.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

