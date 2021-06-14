Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

