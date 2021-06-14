Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

