4,495 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

