Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.52 Million in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

GNK opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.