Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.27% of Matthews International worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.