Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xerox were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $25.27 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

