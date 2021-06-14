Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,823 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 606,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of ED opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

