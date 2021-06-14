Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.60 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

