Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

