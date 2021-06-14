Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,873 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Genesco worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GCO shares. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Genesco stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

