Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS opened at $91.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.