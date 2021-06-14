Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.51 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

