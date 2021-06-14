$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

