Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $448.22

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TYL opened at $430.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.36. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

