Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

