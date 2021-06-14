25,753 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.46 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.