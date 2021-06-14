Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.86. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

