First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 211.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $382.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

