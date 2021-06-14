Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $222.40 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

