Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

