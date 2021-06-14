First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 284.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZIX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIXI opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

