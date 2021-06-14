CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 55.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $266.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.80.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.