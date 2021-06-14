Andrea G. Short Sells 2,200 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.13 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

