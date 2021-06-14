First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,421 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

PFXF opened at $21.25 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05.

