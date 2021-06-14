Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

ENNVU opened at $10.04 on Monday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

