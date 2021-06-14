Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $118.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

