10,671 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $235.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.