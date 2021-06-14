First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

