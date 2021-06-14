Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NCMI opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

