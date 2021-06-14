6,594 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

