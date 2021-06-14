Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

