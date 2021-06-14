Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $143,480.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

