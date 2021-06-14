Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $510.00 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $335.00 and a 1-year high of $524.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.38.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.