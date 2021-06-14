Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,153 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $20,776,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 843,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

SHO stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,699 shares of company stock valued at $606,887 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

