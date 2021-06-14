Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $160.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

