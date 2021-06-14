Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Expands By 62.5%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

SPXSY stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $94.15.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.