Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $191.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

