State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 7,588 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AZZ were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $54.00 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.