HighTower Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

