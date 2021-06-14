Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 80 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $554.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

