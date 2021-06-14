JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

