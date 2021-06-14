Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE DEI opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

