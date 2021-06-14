PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPD were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,533 shares of company stock worth $5,892,254 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.