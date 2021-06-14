ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,814,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

