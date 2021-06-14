Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sumo Logic (SUMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO):

6/10/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/4/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/25/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/4/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/30/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/28/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/22/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/15/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.86 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90.

Get Sumo Logic Inc alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 783,613 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.