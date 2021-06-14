$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 548.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.