CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) versus Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Financial Analysis

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CEMIG and Alaska Power & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 558.91%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 13.38% 7.35% 2.39% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Alaska Power & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $4.89 billion 1.00 $555.62 million N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEMIG beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

