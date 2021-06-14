Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

