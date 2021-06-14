Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $918.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.78 million to $935.47 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

